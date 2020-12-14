Gmail, YouTube restored after major global outage
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
YouTube, Gmail, Google Docs and other Google services were restored on Monday after over an hour-long outage that hit users in several parts of the world, including India.
"We're back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal," YouTube said in a tweet, updating the status of the...
