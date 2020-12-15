Karnataka transport strike: KSRTC, BMTC call off protest; bus services resume in Bengaluru and other areas
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Karnataka's transport department has about 37,019 employees and runs a fleet of 17,138 buses through four subsidiaries, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North-East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), and North West Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC).
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 national highway projects in Karnataka on Dec 19 via video-conferencing. The projects are worth 10,904 crores...
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged a protest in medical college campus in Bengaluru demanding government to fulfil their demands including clarity on their internship and COVID allowance...