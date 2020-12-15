Tamil Nadu govt inks 18 deals to attract Rs 20,000 crore in new investments
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Continuing its focus on attracting new investments into the state despite the prevailing pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed 18 MoUs with investors to attract nearly Rs 20,000 crore in industrial investments. The new investments are across sectors, including electric vehicles, solar and wind energy, pharmaceuticals, city gas distribution, E-education and textiles.
The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old..
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem against Centre's farm laws on December 05. While addressing the protest, Stalin questioned Chief Minister..