Tamil Nadu govt inks 18 deals to attract Rs 20,000 crore in new investments

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News



The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago Teachers of Govt school paint veranda as train compartments in Tamil Nadu



To give the feel of train for the underprivileged students, government school in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai has created a unique and interesting idea. The teachers and the school staffs painted school.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago DMK chief Stalin attacks Tamil Nadu CM at protest rally against farm laws



Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin held a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem against Centre's farm laws on December 05. While addressing the protest, Stalin questioned Chief Minister.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago