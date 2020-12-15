Global  
 

Tamil Nadu govt inks 18 deals to attract Rs 20,000 crore in new investments

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Continuing its focus on attracting new investments into the state despite the prevailing pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed 18 MoUs with investors to attract nearly Rs 20,000 crore in industrial investments. The new investments are across sectors, including electric vehicles, solar and wind energy, pharmaceuticals, city gas distribution, E-education and textiles.
