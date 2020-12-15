Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 triggering rare, deadly fungal infection, claims Delhi hospital

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi have found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with a deadly fungal infection "triggered by COVID-19", due to which nearly half of them lost their eyesight, hospital authorities claimed on Monday.

In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19 | All you should know | Oneindia News

Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19 | All you should know | Oneindia News 01:12

 It appears that Covid-19 is triggering a fungal infection that can be deadly. Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have witnessed 15 cases of Covid-19 triggered Mucormycosis fungus. Black Fungus or Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection. watch the video to know more. #SirGangaRamHospital...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rajkot: Fire in hospital ICU kills 5 Covid-19 patients | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajkot: Fire in hospital ICU kills 5 Covid-19 patients | Oneindia News

As farmers protest against farm laws rage on at Delhi's borders, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Union leaders; Delhi's ruling AAP has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:54Published
BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleges, 'Lalu Yadav trying to poach MLAs'|Oneindia News [Video]

BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleges, 'Lalu Yadav trying to poach MLAs'|Oneindia News

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged in a post that Former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is trying to induce MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar to switch sides. Tamil Nadu..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:46Published