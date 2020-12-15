COVID-19 triggering rare, deadly fungal infection, claims Delhi hospital

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi have found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with a deadly fungal infection "triggered by COVID-19", due to which nearly half of them lost their eyesight, hospital authorities claimed on Monday.
In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram...
It appears that Covid-19 is triggering a fungal infection that can be deadly. Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have witnessed 15 cases of Covid-19 triggered Mucormycosis fungus. Black Fungus or Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection. watch the video to know more.
