Delhi: Vehicles without HSRP, colour-coded stickers to be fined Rs 5500; check details

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital Farmers misguided by opposition, govt will continue to assure them: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the farmers who have been agitating against the three agriculture laws at Delhi borders have been misguided and..

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago ‘All parties have betrayed UP’: Kejriwal says AAP will contest 2022 state polls



Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the party will contest the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal said that people from the state have been asking him to contest polls in the state. He said that all parties have betrayed the trust of the people of the state and have worked to fulfill selfish interests. Kejriwal added that the state needs an honest government which has good intentions. ‘UP's dirty politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state's development. Locals have given a chance to all the parties. But every government has set new records of corruption,’ Kejriwal said. The Delhi CM asked why government schools and hospitals in the state were in deplorable conditions and promised to improve the same, like the party did in Delhi. ‘Why do people from districts across Uttar Pradesh have to come to Delhi for healthcare, education and basis amenities? Why can’t they avail that in their own state?’ Kejriwal added. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:18 Published on January 1, 1970 AAP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, says Kejriwal The Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the party will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in..

IndiaTimes 6 hours ago

