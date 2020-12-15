Madhya Pradesh: Amidst agitation, Shivraj Singh Chouhan mobilises farmers in support of farm laws
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mobilised farmers in support of the three agriculture laws in a kisan panchayat held here on Tuesday. He said the Congress only sheds crocodile tears and asked the farmers to raise their voice and support prime minister Narendra Modi and the three new farm laws.
