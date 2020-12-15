Global  
 

Madhya Pradesh: Amidst agitation, Shivraj Singh Chouhan mobilises farmers in support of farm laws

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mobilised farmers in support of the three agriculture laws in a kisan panchayat held here on Tuesday. He said the Congress only sheds crocodile tears and asked the farmers to raise their voice and support prime minister Narendra Modi and the three new farm laws.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: MP Govt to deposit 1st instalment in farmers' accounts today

MP Govt to deposit 1st instalment in farmers' accounts today 02:39

 Speaking to ANI in Bhopal on December 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on issues of farmers.CM Chouhan said, "1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 08:00 am for today's (December 18) event where we will be depositing the first instalment in farmers' accounts whose crops...

