Madhya Pradesh: Amidst agitation, Shivraj Singh Chouhan mobilises farmers in support of farm laws

Protesting farmers extend support to relay hunger strike



Farmers' protest against the farm laws entered the 26th day on December 21. Protesting farmers extended their full support to the relay hunger strike. One of the farmers said, "Whatever our leaders.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 5 hours ago AIKS pays homage to farmers who lost lives in 'Delhi chalo' protest



Members of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on December 20 staged a protest against Centre's newly enacted farm laws in Ranchi. They also remembered the farmers who lost their lives during the protest... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 17 hours ago Biker groups from Punjab, Haryana arrive at Singhu Border to show solidarity with farmers' protest



Three biker groups from Punjab and Haryana on December 20 arrived at Singhu Border in order to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers. These three biker groups are Ludhiana based, Punjab.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published 17 hours ago