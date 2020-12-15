Delhi govt calls one-day assembly session to discuss misappropriation of Rs 2,400cr by municipal corporations

'Deputy CM Sisodia's residence attacked by BJP goons in police presence': AAP



The AAP claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was 'attacked by BJP goons'. CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and wondered why BJP was 'getting so desperate'. AAP's Saurabh.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:21 Published 1 week ago

Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting



The fifth round of meeting between Central Government and protesting farmer leaders concluded on December 05. "The government said that they'll send a proposal and then meeting will be held on December.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published 2 weeks ago