Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi govt calls one-day assembly session to discuss misappropriation of Rs 2,400cr by municipal corporations

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has called a one-day special session of Delhi assembly on Thursday to discuss alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 2,500 crore in the municipal corporations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News 03:56

 The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old party's campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Tamil film star-turned-politician Kamal...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Deputy CM Sisodia's residence attacked by BJP goons in police presence': AAP [Video]

'Deputy CM Sisodia's residence attacked by BJP goons in police presence': AAP

The AAP claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was 'attacked by BJP goons'. CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident and wondered why BJP was 'getting so desperate'. AAP's Saurabh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published
Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting [Video]

Govt to send us proposal, we will discuss it: Farmer leader after 5th round of meeting

The fifth round of meeting between Central Government and protesting farmer leaders concluded on December 05. "The government said that they'll send a proposal and then meeting will be held on December..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Maharashtra govt doesn't want to face assembly session, alleges Fadnavis [Video]

Maharashtra govt doesn't want to face assembly session, alleges Fadnavis

Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 03, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis spoke on winter session of state assembly. Fadnavis said, "State government has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Special House Session on fund misuse in civic bodies

 A one-day Special Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been convened regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds in the BJP-run Municipal
Hindu