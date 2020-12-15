Pranab Mukherjee's son, daughter engage in Twitter spat over publication of his memoir
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Former president* Pranab Mukherjee*’s memoir ‘The Presidential Years’ has again landed in a soup with his son and daughter, both Congress members, engaging in a Twitter spat over the publishing of the book.
Pranab’s son Abhijeet Mukherjee in a Twitter thread requested publisher, Rupa, to stop the publication of the...
Excerpts from Pranab Mukherjee's much awaited memoir were revealed by publisher Rupa on Friday, the late leader's birth anniversary. The book goes on sale next month. In the tell-all the former president and veteran Congressman claims that after he was elevated as president, his party lost focus....