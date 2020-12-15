Pranab Mukherjee's son, daughter engage in Twitter spat over publication of his memoir

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mindy Kaling Responded After a Commenter Said Her Kids Have "Very Caucasian Names"



Her son and daughter have very special middle names. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in



Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Pranab’s kids spar over his memoirs Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s offspring quarrelled over the publication of their father’s memoirs, The Presidential Years, on Twitter on Tuesday. His...

IndiaTimes 17 hours ago



