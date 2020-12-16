Vehicles without HSRP, colour-coded stickers to be fined in Delhi; check details

‘BKU leaders from UP support the farm laws’: Union Agriculture Minister



Amid continuing protest by farmers on Delhi borders over new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh at Krishi Bhavan. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Minister with suggestions regarding the farm laws and Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tomar said, “The farmers who met me today said they support the three farm laws. They extended their support to the government. They were misled since some farmers were spreading misinformation.” Meanwhile, protesting farmers continued their agitation braving the chilly weather. They said they will block the Chilla Border between Delhi & Noida in UP on Dec 16. Leaders said there would only be further talks if govt repeals the new farm laws. Watch the full video for more details.

