PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Bosnia war crimes: 25 years on, the quest for justice continues

Bosnia war crimes: 25 years on, the quest for justice continues 03:25

 25 years on, victims of the Bosnian war struggle to find closure as they fight for their day in court.

DNA

How farmers have got divided in favour and against government over farm laws

 As the Narendra Modi government faces protests against the new farm laws for the third consecutive week, the farmers are getting polarised into two groups -..
IndiaTimes

Farmers to block Noida border, PM Modi slams oppn 'conspiracy': Top 10 developments

 The farmers protesting against the farm laws hardened their stance on Tuesday and gave a call to completely block the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida on..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal: Speculation rife over rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP

 Insiders said Adhikari may also travel to Delhi seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before December 19.
DNA

Pakistan anti-rape ordinance signed into law by president

 The measure aims to speed up convictions and includes chemical castration for rapists.
BBC News

Have evidence to incriminate Pakistan for sending terrorists to India, says J&K DGP

 We have got enough evidence to incriminate Pakistan for not only training people but also for sending terrorist outfits to India, said J&K DGP.
DNA
‘Enough proof that Pakistan is sending terrorists…’: J&K DGP on Poonch encounter [Video]

‘Enough proof that Pakistan is sending terrorists…’: J&K DGP on Poonch encounter

Two terrorists were killed on Sunday during a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) about three days ago and were heading for south Kashmir's Shopian district when they were intercepted in a snow-bound area along the Mughal Road in the afternoon, the officials said. The officials said police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:35Published

World Diabetes Day: Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organises cycle rally in Delhi [Video]

World Diabetes Day: Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organises cycle rally in Delhi

On World Diabetes Day, Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organized a cycle rally to National War Memorial at India Gate complex on November 14. Senior officers including Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta took part in the rally to spread the message of 'Cycle to Avoid Diabetes'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Infantry Day: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial [Video]

Infantry Day: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper paid tribute at National War Memorial on 74th Infantry Day on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India. Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India to participate in third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Covid-linked deadly fungal infection detected in patients; Delhi hospital reports 13 cases

 In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) have seen 13 cases of "COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis".
DNA

Farmers' agitation: SC to hear petition seeking removal of protestors from Delhi borders today

 One of the pleas has demanded the removal of farmers from the borders of Delhi, alleging that roads are being blocked by this.
DNA

Vehicles without HSRP, colour-coded stickers to be fined in Delhi; check details

 The vehicle owners found without HSRPs and colour-coded stickers would be liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act.
DNA

Cold wave grips North India; at 4.1 degrees, Delhi witnesses season's lowest temperature

 Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 5 degrees Celsius below normal at 18.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and 16.7 degrees Celsius at Palam.
DNA

Bosnia 25 years on: Anniversary of Dayton peace agreement [Video]

Bosnia 25 years on: Anniversary of Dayton peace agreement

Bosnia, 25 years on. The anniversary of a peace deal that ended Europe's bloodiest conflict since the Second World War.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary [Video]

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary. Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims [Video]

'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

Doctors in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana wear black ribbon in support of IMA strike call

 The doctors of several government hospitals across Delhi, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan...
Mid-Day

PM Modi congratulates Invest India for winning UN award

PM Modi congratulates Invest India for winning UN award New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India for winning the 2020 United Nation's...
WorldNews

Rohit Sharma passes fitness test

Rohit Sharma passes fitness test New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Opener Rohit Sharma has been declared fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his hamstring...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review