PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said.
50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war: PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' todayThe Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers on the occasion.
