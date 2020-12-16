Global  
 

Kerala Local Body Election Results Live Update: Why the Civic Body results are so critical

DNA Wednesday, 16 December 2020
With all COVID-19 protocols in place, the counting of votes of Kerala local body elections started at 8 am on Wednesday.
Kerala Kerala State in southern India

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 73,481 active cases, followed by Kerala with 57,790 active cases.
 Kerala now joins the list of states that have announced free vaccination for its people, like BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at..

The voting for first phase of local body polls began in Kerala on December 08. Voters reached their respective polling stations in Thiruvananthapuram and exercised their franchise. Meanwhile, BJP..

People who came from Pakistan as refugees celebrated after casting votes in the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. They danced to celebrate the..

 Given the COVID-19 situation in the State, the State Election Commission has urged political parties to tone down their victory celebrations. The COVID-19...
 States have been directed to identify at least one Adverse Event Following Immunisation management centre in each block to ensure that any adverse reaction or...
 Covid-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. "No one will be charged for the...
