Farmers' agitation: 65-year-old farmer commits suicide at Singhu border, SAD Chief tweets and expresses anguish

More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates



Amid deadlock between Centre and farmers over the new farm laws, ongoing farmers’ protest entered its 17th day on December 12. On December 11, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated Centre’s commitment to the farmers. Tomar said the government hasn’t received any proposal from the protesting farmers. On the other hand, farmers said Centre should inform when they want to meet. On Dec 11 midnight, farmers closed Bastara toll plaza in Karnal and several other places. Vehicles were seen moving through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala toll-free on Dec 12. Meanwhile, more farmers are heading to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana. BKU president said farmers will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. Watch the full video for more.

