Farmers' agitation: 65-year-old farmer commits suicide at Singhu border, SAD Chief tweets and expresses anguish

DNA Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Deceased has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana's Karnal district. He had recently joined the protests.
