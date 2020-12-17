Mumbai: Commuters cry foul over Asangaon railway station's new foot over bridge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

A new foot-over-bridge (FOB) built at the Asangaon railway station after dismantling the old one has become more of a trouble for daily commuters than a convenience. Not only is the new bridge at a distance from the main access (entry/exit) point, it also doesn't land on the road. In an audit of railway bridges conducted in 2017,... A new foot-over-bridge (FOB) built at the Asangaon railway station after dismantling the old one has become more of a trouble for daily commuters than a convenience. Not only is the new bridge at a distance from the main access (entry/exit) point, it also doesn't land on the road. In an audit of railway bridges conducted in 2017, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new Porsche Taycan 4S - Charging station



It was in September 2019 that the new electric sports car from Porsche celebrated its high-profile premiere on three continents simultaneously. Now, the company is already presenting the third version.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago Bus driver who spent years singing to passengers releases album



A bus driver who has spent years singing to his passengers is now driving forward as a music star - and has released his own album.Tuneful Roger Brady, 41, has spent over a decade entertaining.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago The new Fiat Tipo Cross Driving Video



The Tipo family has been expanded by the arrival of a new body. Fiat is now launching the New Tipo Cross, to add to its other three body variants (4-door, 5-door and Station Wagon): a veritable.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:41 Published 1 week ago

