Mumbai: Commuters cry foul over Asangaon railway station's new foot over bridge

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Mumbai: Commuters cry foul over Asangaon railway station's new foot over bridgeA new foot-over-bridge (FOB) built at the Asangaon railway station after dismantling the old one has become more of a trouble for daily commuters than a convenience. Not only is the new bridge at a distance from the main access (entry/exit) point, it also doesn't land on the road. In an audit of railway bridges conducted in 2017,...
