India is our true friend: Bangla PM Hasina

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that India is Bangladesh's true friend as she expressed her gratitude to the country and the Indian Army for their support during the 1971 liberation war. Addressing a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Hasina said that she is happy to meet him again, “particularly on this month of victory”.
