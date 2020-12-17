India is our true friend: Bangla PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that India is Bangladesh's true friend as she expressed her gratitude to the country and the Indian Army for their support during the 1971 liberation war. Addressing a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Hasina said that she is happy to meet him again, “particularly on this month of victory”.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sheikh Hasina Current Prime Minister of Bangladesh
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina todayThe leadership on both sides has been committed to reviving and operationalising the six pre-1965 rail links between India and Bangladesh.
DNA
Bangladesh Country in South Asia
Bangladesh pillar of 'Neighbourhood First' policy, deepening relations between us top priority: PM ModiThe summit is being held a day after Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
IndiaTimes
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:01Published
Indo-Pak war 1971: When Army Chief told Pakistan 'you surrender or we wipe you out'On this day in 1971, the then head of the Pakistan Army, General Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 soldiers, surrendered unconditionally to Indian Army.
DNA
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
Modi to be first PM to attend an Aligarh Muslim University event since 1964The last time a sitting PM visited the varsity to attend an event was in 1964 when Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered the convocation address.
DNA
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources