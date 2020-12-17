Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: CM Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers

‘All parties have betrayed UP’: Kejriwal says AAP will contest 2022 state polls



Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the party will contest the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal said that people from the state have been asking him to contest polls in the state. He said that all parties have betrayed the trust of the people of the state and have worked to fulfill selfish interests. Kejriwal added that the state needs an honest government which has good intentions. ‘UP's dirty politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state's development. Locals have given a chance to all the parties. But every government has set new records of corruption,’ Kejriwal said. The Delhi CM asked why government schools and hospitals in the state were in deplorable conditions and promised to improve the same, like the party did in Delhi. ‘Why do people from districts across Uttar Pradesh have to come to Delhi for healthcare, education and basis amenities? Why can’t they avail that in their own state?’ Kejriwal added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:18 Published on January 1, 1970