Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: CM Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers

Thursday, 17 December 2020
Addressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged that the laws "have been made for electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers."
