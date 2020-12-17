Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AIIMS unable to find required number of volunteers for phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The AIIMS here is unable to find the required number of volunteers for the phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, with officials saying people are unwilling to participate in the exercise thinking why take part in a trial when a vaccine would be available soon for everybody.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable

Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable 03:32

 Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital. Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala. He was reportedly shifted on Saturday night after he had complained of discomfort. Hospital authority said Vij's condition is...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences All India Institutes of Medical Sciences university system in India

We are about a month away from COVID-19 vaccine: Yogi Adityanath

 He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh' drive at the AIIMS in Gorakhpur.
DNA
Andhra 'mystery' illness: What scientists said after visiting affected areas [Video]

Andhra 'mystery' illness: What scientists said after visiting affected areas

A team of scientists visited Andhra's Eluru where many people fell sick with mystery illness. A nine-member team from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad visited the town. The scientists collected samples of water, food along with blood and urine samples of patients. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited Eluru govt hospital. CM Reddy had met patients who were afflicted by the unknown disease. More than 300 people were affected with the mystery disease in Eluru. A team of AIIMS doctors had also collected samples of patients for further tests. Around 200 patients were discharged from the hospital after treatment. The outbreak started in the One-Town area of Eluru and claimed one life on December 6. So far, authorities have not been able to identify the origin of the disease. The mysterious disease saw people falling unconscious after fits and nausea.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:55Published

Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech Indian biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer

COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Phase 1 trial shows it has no serious adverse events

 Pain at the injection site was the most common local adverse event and was well tolerated in all dose groups.
DNA

India readies for 60 crore COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage

 Indian regulators are considering 3 vaccines for emergency use authorisation, including those from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Congress nears deal on government funding and $900B for COVID relief

 Congress appears to be on the verge of finally reaching deals on COVID relief and government funding ahead of tomorrow's shutdown deadline. CBS News chief..
CBS News
Culture during lockdown: Vaux-le-Vicomte Château celebrates holidays despite Covid [Video]

Culture during lockdown: Vaux-le-Vicomte Château celebrates holidays despite Covid

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 07:04Published

Ian McKellen, 81, gets COVID-19 vaccine, says he has 'no hesitation in recommending it'

 Ian McKellen became the newest star to get vaccinated for COVID-19, saying he felt "very lucky to have had the vaccine" and recommended others follow.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 vaccinations to start in EU from Dec. 27 [Video]

COVID-19 vaccinations to start in EU from Dec. 27

Germany is gearing up to begin vaccinations against COVID-19. A brand-new vaccination centre in Frankfurt's exhibition grounds was unveiled on Thursday (December 17), with capacity for vaccinating 4,000 people a day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday [Video]

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday. The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16. Pence said he's hoping to "promote the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
New COVID-19 vaccination guidance for pregnant women and nursing moms [Video]

New COVID-19 vaccination guidance for pregnant women and nursing moms

The American College of Obstetricians and gynecologists say vaccines should not be withheld from expectant and nursing mothers.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:20Published
COVID and vaccine updates [Video]

COVID and vaccine updates

The latest news on the coronavirus and the vaccine.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

AIIMS unable to find required number of volunteers for phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine

 The AIIMS here is unable to find the required number of volunteers for the phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, with officials saying people are...
IndiaTimes

Wondering who at your company should get the Covid vaccine first? This Johns Hopkins tool can help.

 The first batches of the Covid-19 vaccine have landed. Early available doses are limited and experts expect it will be that way for many more months. So the...
bizjournals Also reported by •MondaqUpworthyTelegraph.co.uk

Could Big Pharma cash in on COVID vaccine?

 Pfizer and Moderna could be looking at a big check once their first round of COVID vaccines are distributed, despite a non-lucrative market and pressure to keep...
CBS News Also reported by •DNATelegraph.co.uk