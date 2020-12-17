AIIMS unable to find required number of volunteers for phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine
The AIIMS here is unable to find the required number of volunteers for the phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, with officials saying people are unwilling to participate in the exercise thinking why take part in a trial when a vaccine would be available soon for everybody.
