NCW takes cognizance of Mumbai model's rape allegations against Hemant Soren Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of a Mumbai-based model's allegations that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren raped her in the year 2013.



NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Maharashtra Director General of Police seeking a detailed action taken report of the case, which was filed in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

