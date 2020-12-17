Global  
 

NCW takes cognizance of Mumbai model's rape allegations against Hemant Soren

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of a Mumbai-based model's allegations that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren raped her in the year 2013.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Maharashtra Director General of Police seeking a detailed action taken report of the case, which was filed in...
