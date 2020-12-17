Woman cop assault case: Arnab Goswami withdraws pre-arrest bail plea
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.
Goswami had moved the anticipatory bail application before a sessions court here in November.
He sought pre-arrest bail...
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.
Goswami had moved the anticipatory bail application before a sessions court here in November.
He sought pre-arrest bail...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources