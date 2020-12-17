Global  
 

Maharashtra: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
COVID-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra government''s health insurance for its employees.
The announcement was made by health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

"The state today decided to provide medical cover for its employees if they catch COVID-19," he said.

Immediate relatives...
