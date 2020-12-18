Global  
 

Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule here

Friday, 18 December 2020
In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19.
 Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit. Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore,...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Khudiram Bose at his (Bose's) native village in Paschim Medinipur and met with Bose's family members and felicitated them with honorary garbs on December 19. "It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. He happily went to the gallows to sacrifice himself for the Indian freedom movement," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in West Bengal's Midnapore on December 19. He also visited Devi Mahamaya Temple and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.

 Home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that revolutionary Khudiram Bose is as much a pride for the whole of India as he is of Bengal, hitting out at those..
 On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah will address a political rally and have lunch at a farmer's residence in Midnapore.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on Dec 19. He arrived in West Bengal for two-day visit. BJP supporters in large numbers gathered outside airport to welcome him. Home Minister's..

Former top aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has quit theparty a day after he resigned as MLA. Reports suggest that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP ahead of the..

Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) waived off around Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of South MCD, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday said the..

