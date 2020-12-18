Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule here

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit. Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore,...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Khudiram Bose at his (Bose's) native village in Paschim Medinipur and met with Bose's family members and felicitated them with honorary garbs on December 19. "It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. He happily went to the gallows to sacrifice himself for the Indian freedom movement," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in West Bengal's Midnapore on December 19. He also visited Devi Mahamaya Temple and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on Dec 19. He arrived in West Bengal for two-day visit. BJP supporters in large numbers gathered outside airport to welcome him. Home Minister's..