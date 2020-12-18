PM Modi offers condolences to Sharif on his mother's death
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal letter to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last month, extending heartfelt condolences to Pakistan's former premier over his mother's death, recalling that her simplicity and warmth were "indeed very touching".
Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi. He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. He tweeted and paid his sincere condolences to Vora. "Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to hold discussions over the farm laws based on facts. PM Modi said the government is even ready to talk to those opposing the laws. This comes as farmers’ protest at Delhi borders entered 30th day. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM Modi responded to all the queries and clarified all the doubts over farm laws. Sitharaman added that the government is ready to openly hold discussions if there are still doubts. Watch the full video for more details.
Massive protests have broken out in Gilgit-Baltistan region against Imran Khan’s party PTI over alleged rigging of polls. Major opposition parties including the Pakistan People’s Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and & the PML-N of former PM Nawaz Sharif have been protesting against the government over the issue. Elections in the area were held amid relentless protests by people of the area over the illegal occupation of the region by Pakistan. India had also lodged its protest and said that any attempt to alter the status quo of the militarily occupied region will have no legal basis. Watch the full video for all the details.
Retired Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa reacted over release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and said that we were in position to wipe out their forward brigades and they know our capability. BS Dhanoa said, "I told Abhinandan's father we'll definitely get him back. The way he (Pak MP) is saying is because our military posture was offensive. We were in position to wipe out their forward brigades. They know our capability. Basically if this thing is there in their mind that we are likely to strike then first look at that how is their military sitting. Indian military cannot strike to secure his release, they can strike to put pressure on but that decision is political." Former IAF chief's remark came after Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said in the National Assembly that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm".
The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch. The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch? Pakistan" "Pakistan Intelligence Get out of Canada" "Toronto Police Do More Investigation" and "Justice for Karima Baloch". Despite Christmas Eve and Covid Lockdown, a couple dozen protesters managed to gather outside Toronto Police Headquarters. The Protesters rejected Toronto Police findings of no foul play about her mysterious death. Karima Baloch's dead body was found drowning in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront last Monday morning after being missing Sunday afternoon. The leaders of Hindu Forum Canada, the Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians, Indo-Canada Kashmir Council, Hindu Advocacy Council and Progressive Muslim Associations participated in this protest. Hindu Forum Canada's Press Note stated that It is a well-known fact that Karima Baloch received many death threats and her family members and friends had been abducted and murdered in Pakistan occupied Balochistan during the past 20 years. Amnesty International has called for a thorough investigation into Karima Baloch's suspicious death. She was strong-spirited, and her determination was to aware the world about Baloch human rights abuses carried out by the Pakistan army. She moved to Canada to save her life but death threats chased her all along and finally she met a mysterious death fate what his family and friends believe an henious act of murder.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "India will host the next meeting between Uzbekistan, India, Iran on Chabahar; dates yet to be finalised. Afghanistan as a major stakeholder will be invited for this meeting." On being asked about the Pakistan leadership accusing India of conducting 'False Flag' operation, Srivastava added, "It has become a daily routine of Pakistan's leadership to make such fictitious and humorous statements. There is no basis for such statements and should be ignored."
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25..