Centre provides 'Z' category security to Suvendu Adhikari

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
According to the order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him 'Z' category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal." "Y '+' category CRPF security cover in other states," MHA added.
Nadda convoy attack case: MHA issues Central deputation orders to 3 West Bengal IPS officers, gives them new postings

 The Union Home Ministry on Thursday (December 17, 2020) has issued Central deputation orders for the three West Bengal IPS officers who were on duty when BJP..
BJP's reply to protest: Will hold Jan Sampark, Press Conference, 'chaupals' to educate on farm laws

 After the attack on BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police..
'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP [Video]

'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"

Amid rebellion in TMC, Amit Shah on two-day visit to Bengal

 Speculations are rife that heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may..
Didi aide Suvendu Adhikari exits TMC, sparks a spate of resignations

 Former Bengal minister and estranged Mamata Banerjee aide Suvendu Adhikari quit Trinamool Congress on Thursday, taking the third and possibly final step in his..
BJP workers attack one another in armed rallies; party blames TMC: Mamata Banerjee

 Mamata Banerjee said in a sarcastic way that personnel of security forces such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Army are present at convoys of every BJP leader..
Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed, one civilian injured in Pulwama encounter

 A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army's 55 RR and 182-183 Batallions of CRPF in the said area.
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised [Video]

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised

A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.

Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule here

 In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19.
MHA asks 3 Bengal IPS officers to join central duty

 Making it clear that it was not relenting on disciplinary action relating to an attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s cavalcade in Kolkata, the home ministry on..
Rahul,Priyanka Gandhi likely to campaign in Bengal from next month: Jitin Prasada

 Senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to start campaign in the West Bengal from next month in a bid to counter BJPs..
'Immediately relieve three IPS officers for Central duty'

'Immediately relieve three IPS officers for Central duty' The Centre sent a fresh missive to the West Bengal government on Thursday, asking it to immediately relieve three IPS officers who have been sought for central...
Amit Shah to visit temples, hold roadshows, address rallies in West Bengal; check full schedule of Home Minister’s visit

 In a bid to strengthen his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his...
West Bengal Assembly Polls: Rahul, Priyanka to campaign
