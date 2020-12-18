Centre provides 'Z' category security to Suvendu Adhikari
According to the order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him 'Z' category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal." "Y '+' category CRPF security cover in other states," MHA added.
Ministry of Home Affairs (India)
Nadda convoy attack case: MHA issues Central deputation orders to 3 West Bengal IPS officers, gives them new postingsThe Union Home Ministry on Thursday (December 17, 2020) has issued Central deputation orders for the three West Bengal IPS officers who were on duty when BJP..
DNA
BJP's reply to protest: Will hold Jan Sampark, Press Conference, 'chaupals' to educate on farm lawsAfter the attack on BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police..
IndiaTimes
'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:05Published
Suvendu Adhikari Indian politician
Amid rebellion in TMC, Amit Shah on two-day visit to BengalSpeculations are rife that heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may..
IndiaTimes
Didi aide Suvendu Adhikari exits TMC, sparks a spate of resignationsFormer Bengal minister and estranged Mamata Banerjee aide Suvendu Adhikari quit Trinamool Congress on Thursday, taking the third and possibly final step in his..
IndiaTimes
Mamata's many challenges: Suvendu quits with loyalists; MHA piles pressure over IPS officers deputation
IndiaTimes
Central Reserve Police Force Indian national police force
BJP workers attack one another in armed rallies; party blames TMC: Mamata BanerjeeMamata Banerjee said in a sarcastic way that personnel of security forces such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Army are present at convoys of every BJP leader..
IndiaTimes
Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed, one civilian injured in Pulwama encounterA joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army's 55 RR and 182-183 Batallions of CRPF in the said area.
DNA
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
West Bengal State in Eastern India
Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule hereIn his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19.
DNA
MHA asks 3 Bengal IPS officers to join central dutyMaking it clear that it was not relenting on disciplinary action relating to an attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s cavalcade in Kolkata, the home ministry on..
IndiaTimes
Rahul,Priyanka Gandhi likely to campaign in Bengal from next month: Jitin PrasadaSenior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to start campaign in the West Bengal from next month in a bid to counter BJPs..
IndiaTimes
