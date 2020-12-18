Centre provides 'Z' category security to Suvendu Adhikari

'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"

