Centre provides 'Z' category security to Suvendu Adhikari

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
According to the order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him 'Z' category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal." "Y '+' category CRPF security cover in other states," MHA added.
