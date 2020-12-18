COVID-19 vaccine would need registration, says Centre; explains process
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary, the Union Health Ministry has said while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries.
The ministry further stated that it was advisable to receive a complete schedule of the anti-coronavirus vaccine...
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the government's mass immunisation plan against the Covid-19 illness. He said that around 30 crore people could be vaccinated within the next 6-8 months. Healthcare staff, frontline workers like police and sanitation, and elderly would be vaccinated on...
