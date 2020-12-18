Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine would need registration, says Centre; explains process

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary, the Union Health Ministry has said while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries.

The ministry further stated that it was advisable to receive a complete schedule of the anti-coronavirus vaccine...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers

Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers 03:24

 Union health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the government's mass immunisation plan against the Covid-19 illness. He said that around 30 crore people could be vaccinated within the next 6-8 months. Healthcare staff, frontline workers like police and sanitation, and elderly would be vaccinated on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CDC Updates Vaccine Recommendations [Video]

CDC Updates Vaccine Recommendations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations on who should be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Priority is being given to healthcare workers and..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:19Published
North Texas Begins Receiving Shipments Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

North Texas Begins Receiving Shipments Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine started arriving quickly in North Texas on Wednesday, and this time pharmacies, fire departments and clinics are getting the doses.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published
Newark Will Be 5th Vaccination Site In Essex County [Video]

Newark Will Be 5th Vaccination Site In Essex County

A new COVID vaccination site is ready in New Jersey. This comes as there are troubling new pandemic numbers out of New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:05Published