Uttarakhand Sikhs call for social boycott of those backing agriculture laws

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Sikhs living in Uttarakhand have given a call for social boycott of community members who support the Centre’s three contentious agri laws. They have also appealed to the farmers of Uttarakhand and UP to reach Delhi to observe the martyrdom anniversary of Sikhs’ ninth master Guru Teg Bahadur on December 19 and give a final push towards ‘victory’.
