Home secretary holds virtual meeting with West Bengal chief secretary, DGP over law and order

BJP is using powers of Centre to destabilise WB govt: Nawab Malik



Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik accused BJP of misusing powers of Centre to destabilise West Bengal government. Malik further said that Sharad Pawar has discussed the matter with Mamata Banerjee and will also discuss it with other leaders of political parties. Nawab Malik said, "BJP is misusing powers of the Centre to destabilise West Bengal govt. Law and Order is a state subject. Without any consent, IPS officer has been withdrawn from the state. This is very serious matter. Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have discussed this matter. Mr. Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970