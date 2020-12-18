Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home secretary holds virtual meeting with West Bengal chief secretary, DGP over law and order

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday held a meeting with West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Virendra via video-conferencing during which they discussed the law and order situation in the state including the recent incidents regarding Central protectees. The meeting comes in the wake of last week's attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda, who has 'Z category' security cover manned by CRPF, as he travelled to Diamond Harbour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Dy EC Sudeep Jain holds meeting to oversee poll preparedness in West Bengal

Dy EC Sudeep Jain holds meeting to oversee poll preparedness in West Bengal 01:13

 Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain and West Bengal Chief Election Officer, Arif Aftab held review meeting in Siliguri on December 18. They reviewed the poll preparedness for West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. The discussion focused on rectification of voter list, name of the people...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ajay Kumar Bhalla Ajay Kumar Bhalla Union Home Secretary of India


Director general of police Director general of police Head of the state police force in India

Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut [Video]

Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut

Cyclone Burevi may make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala on Friday. IMD has issued an alert and a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram suspended flight operations at the airport for eight hours. Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Cyclonic storm Burevi crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. Holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. As per the state govt, more than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF, DGP and chief secretary. Flight services at Madurai airport have also been suspended till 12pm, while Tuticorin airport will remain closed on Friday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published
Over 200 militants killed in J-K this year: DGP Dilbag Singh [Video]

Over 200 militants killed in J-K this year: DGP Dilbag Singh

So far, over 200 militants have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year, informed J-K's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a press conference on November 01. He said, "So far, over 200 militants have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

Attack on JP Nadda was an attack on democratic system in WB: Home minister Amit Shah

 On the concluding day of his two-day tour of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the recent attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)..
IndiaTimes

MHA asks 3 Bengal IPS officers to join central duty

 Making it clear that it was not relenting on disciplinary action relating to an attack on BJP chief J P Nadda’s cavalcade in Kolkata, the home ministry on..
IndiaTimes

Nadda convoy attack case: MHA issues Central deputation orders to 3 West Bengal IPS officers, gives them new postings

 The Union Home Ministry on Thursday (December 17, 2020) has issued Central deputation orders for the three West Bengal IPS officers who were on duty when BJP..
DNA

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

BJP is using powers of Centre to destabilise WB govt: Nawab Malik [Video]

BJP is using powers of Centre to destabilise WB govt: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik accused BJP of misusing powers of Centre to destabilise West Bengal government. Malik further said that Sharad Pawar has discussed the matter with Mamata Banerjee and will also discuss it with other leaders of political parties. Nawab Malik said, "BJP is misusing powers of the Centre to destabilise West Bengal govt. Law and Order is a state subject. Without any consent, IPS officer has been withdrawn from the state. This is very serious matter. Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have discussed this matter. Mr. Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

BJP will struggle to cross double digits in Bengal: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

 Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday broke his silence on the Bengal assembly elections and took to social media to claim that BJP will “struggle to cross..
IndiaTimes

Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife joins TMC, leader says will send divorce notice

 Expressing her displeasure over the induction of "opportunist" leaders from other parties into the BJP, Sujata Mondal Khan joined the ruling TMC.
DNA

War of words between Prashant Kishor, BJP over upcoming West Bengal polls

 Prashant Kishor took a dig at the BJP and tweeted earlier saying that if the BJP did any better than his prediction in Bengal, he must quit Twitter.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

First phase of local body polls underway in Karnataka [Video]

First phase of local body polls underway in Karnataka

Voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls underway in Karnataka on December 22. Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls. The second phase of the polls will be held on December 27. Three main political parties BJP, Congress, JD(S) are contesting the polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

'Is there secularism in India?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP, demands national holiday on Christmas

 Christmas is a gazetted holiday, as per the National Portal of India.
DNA

Central Reserve Police Force Central Reserve Police Force Indian national police force

Centre provides 'Z' category security to Suvendu Adhikari

 According to the order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised [Video]

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised

A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Diamond Harbour Diamond Harbour City in West Bengal, India

'Hindu Raj' in West Bengal soon, BJP will win Assembly polls: Pragya Thakur

 "She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj..
IndiaTimes
Watch: JP Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured [Video]

Watch: JP Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured

Stones were hurled at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal. The incident took place when the convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also reportedly ransacked. Protestors attempted to block the road from where Nadda's convoy was passing. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy. While BJP's Amit Malviya took to Twitter and lashed out at CM Banerjee over the incident, BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged that he along with some other leaders was attacked. Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also accused the state administration of failing to act despite warnings.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark [Video]

BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published
HM Shah's West Bengal visit concludes [Video]

HM Shah's West Bengal visit concludes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi from West Bengal's Durgapur on December 20. He was on a two-day visit to the state. During his West Bengal visit, ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joined..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah [Video]

Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah

More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal and no progress in investigation of deaths, said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on December 20 during a press conference in West..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Invoke Sec 15 in WB, deploy central forces: BJP to EC

 Just days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's repeat visit to poll-bound West Bengal, the BJP has clearly upped the ante while urging the EC to invoke...
Mid-Day

Mamata's war room: How Trinamool will counter BJP threat

 After former West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, Trinamool Congress...
Mid-Day

India will lose an election strategist if BJP forms govt in Bengal: Vijayvargiya taunts Prashant Kishor

 After political strategist Prashant Kishor said he would quit Twitter if the BJP manages to perform well in the West Bengal Assembly election, BJP National...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes