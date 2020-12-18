Home secretary holds virtual meeting with West Bengal chief secretary, DGP over law and order
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday held a meeting with West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Virendra via video-conferencing during which they discussed the law and order situation in the state including the recent incidents regarding Central protectees. The meeting comes in the wake of last week's attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda, who has 'Z category' security cover manned by CRPF, as he travelled to Diamond Harbour.
