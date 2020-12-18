Global  
 

India cases cross 1 crore 323 days after 1st, last 1m 2nd slowest

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
India on Friday became the second country in the world after the US to register one crore (10 million) confirmed Covid-19 cases even as the pandemic continued to recede in the country. It took 29 days for cases in India to increase from nine million to 10 million, making it the slowest rise since the first million cases.
