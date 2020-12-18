India cases cross 1 crore 323 days after 1st, last 1m 2nd slowest
Friday, 18 December 2020 () India on Friday became the second country in the world after the US to register one crore (10 million) confirmed Covid-19 cases even as the pandemic continued to recede in the country. It took 29 days for cases in India to increase from nine million to 10 million, making it the slowest rise since the first million cases.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,44,451. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...
The Health Ministry on December 22 informed that active COVID-19 cases are less than 3% of overall cases. "It is after almost 5.5 months, we have less than 3 lakh active COVID-19 cases in the country...