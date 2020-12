PM should come when decision will be taken: BKU on farm laws



Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reacted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in which he cleared that farm laws are not against farmers and urged them to stop protesting. Tikait said.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 9 hours ago

Farmers' issues will be solved 'if PM Modi' listens to 'CM Modi': Congress



Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over MSP, farm laws and farmers' issue. He said that PM Modi himself had declared that a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published 11 hours ago