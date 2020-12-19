Global  
 

MSP will continue after implementation of farm laws: Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new farm laws have not come overnight, but were long overdue and insisted that the existing regime of support price for farm produce will continue. Political parties, agriculture experts and progressive farmers demanded such agri reforms for long, he said and attacked the opposition for...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP

‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP 10:04

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that political parties, experts and even farmers had been demanding new farm laws for long, and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops will continue. Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode, he alleged that...

