MSP will continue after implementation of farm laws: Narendra Modi
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new farm laws have not come overnight, but were long overdue and insisted that the existing regime of support price for farm produce will continue. Political parties, agriculture experts and progressive farmers demanded such agri reforms for long, he said and attacked the opposition for...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that political parties, experts and even farmers had been demanding new farm laws for long, and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops will continue. Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode, he alleged that...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the..
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if..
