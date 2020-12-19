MSP will continue after implementation of farm laws: Narendra Modi

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests



Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over the farmer protests. After meeting the President over the issue, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said that he is working to serve the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:22 Published 5 hours ago Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago ‘Rahul Gandhi won't know if potatoes grow above or below soil’: BJP leader



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their support to the protesting farmers. The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know if.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources PM Modi attacks opposition again, says ready to clear farmers’ doubts A day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre if the new farm laws could be put on hold for talks with agitating farmers’ unions, PM Narendra Modi said it had...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



