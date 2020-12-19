Global  
 

India has 82 lakh vaccination sites, but phase1 to use PHCs & above facilities

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In the first phase of Covid vaccination, multiple officials from the national health mission (NHM), which is spearheading Covid vaccination, told TOI, states will use only Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and facilities better than PHCs.
