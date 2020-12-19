India has 82 lakh vaccination sites, but phase1 to use PHCs & above facilities

Agartala Municipal Corporation organizes special camp to immunize municipal workers



Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) along with National Health Mission organised a camp to immunize and screen comorbidity among municipal workers. Commissioner, AMC said, "Due to the nature of their job these people are vulnerable to certain diseases." "They are also engaged in COVID19 duties so a special campaign for their immunization against tetanus and hepatitis was arranged," said Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Commissioner, Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published on January 1, 1970