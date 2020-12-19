India becoming safer for newborns, but primary education a concern
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
What are the chances of survival of a child if he/she is born in India? How likely he/she will be able to attend a school? Lately, the government put out data from 22 states and Union territories in its National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5. TOI takes a look at 5 important indicators related to children from this Phase -1 survey to get answers to our questions.
What are the chances of survival of a child if he/she is born in India? How likely he/she will be able to attend a school? Lately, the government put out data from 22 states and Union territories in its National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5. TOI takes a look at 5 important indicators related to children from this Phase -1 survey to get answers to our questions.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Times of India Indian English-language daily newspaper
India has 82 lakh vaccination sites, but phase1 to use PHCs & above facilitiesIn the first phase of Covid vaccination, multiple officials from the national health mission (NHM), which is spearheading Covid vaccination, told TOI, states..
IndiaTimes
SAD U-turn shocked us, BJP to go solo in Punjab in 2022: Union MoS"The Akali Dal has made the first move after our formal alliance brought us together in 1997 in Punjab. I don't think there should not be any doubt in anyone's..
IndiaTimes
Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issuesPhoto by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Workers at an iPhone production plant in India reportedly smashed windows and set fire to vehicles to..
The Verge
National Federation of State High School Associations
Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in five states: NFHS surveyOver 30 per cent women suffered physical and sexual violence by their spouses in five out of 22 surveyed states and Union territories in the country, according..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources