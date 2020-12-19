Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India becoming safer for newborns, but primary education a concern

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
What are the chances of survival of a child if he/she is born in India? How likely he/she will be able to attend a school? Lately, the government put out data from 22 states and Union territories in its National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5. TOI takes a look at 5 important indicators related to children from this Phase -1 survey to get answers to our questions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Times of India The Times of India Indian English-language daily newspaper

India has 82 lakh vaccination sites, but phase1 to use PHCs & above facilities

 In the first phase of Covid vaccination, multiple officials from the national health mission (NHM), which is spearheading Covid vaccination, told TOI, states..
IndiaTimes

SAD U-turn shocked us, BJP to go solo in Punjab in 2022: Union MoS

 "The Akali Dal has made the first move after our formal alliance brought us together in 1997 in Punjab. I don't think there should not be any doubt in anyone's..
IndiaTimes

Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issues

 Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Workers at an iPhone production plant in India reportedly smashed windows and set fire to vehicles to..
The Verge

National Federation of State High School Associations National Federation of State High School Associations

Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in five states: NFHS survey

 Over 30 per cent women suffered physical and sexual violence by their spouses in five out of 22 surveyed states and Union territories in the country, according..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

‘India’s approach to security should be multilateral one’: CDS Bipin Rawat [Video]

‘India’s approach to security should be multilateral one’: CDS Bipin Rawat

Over 120 warships of extra-regional forces are currently deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday, referring to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

India becoming safer for newborns, but primary education a concern

 What are the chances of survival of a child if he/she is born in India? How likely he/she will be able to attend a school? Lately, the government put out data...
IndiaTimes

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

 Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child...
IndiaTimes

'Less than 45% of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking'

 Less than 45 per cent of households use clean fuel for cooking in five states, including Bihar and West Bengal, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu