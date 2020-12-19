India requires Rs 80,000 crore for vaccine distribution next year: SII
NEW DELHI: Pune-based vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, on Saturday said that the country would require a massive funding of Rs 80,000 crore for distribution of the Covid vaccine for the next one year. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive.
