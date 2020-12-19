Global  
 

India requires Rs 80,000 crore for vaccine distribution next year: SII

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 December 2020
NEW DELHI: Pune-based vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, on Saturday said that the country would require a massive funding of Rs 80,000 crore for distribution of the Covid vaccine for the next one year. The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive.
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout 01:54

 Now that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has been approved for emergency use, companies are preparing to ship out doses across the country.

