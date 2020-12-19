India requires Rs 80,000 crore for vaccine distribution next year: SII

‘2 to 3 years to vaccinate every Indian’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020



Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He said that it will take at least 2 to 3 years before every Indian can be vaccinated. ‘It will be 2024 by the time every person gets vaccinated that everybody, if willing to take a two dose vaccine, will get vaccinated,’ Poonawalla said. He said that the government and media also need to communicate all the facts and merits about the vaccine to people. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:08 Published on January 1, 1970