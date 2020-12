Seaplane sent for ‘maintenance’ flying in Maldives Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The aircraft used in India’s first seaplane service from Ahmedabad to Kevadia, which was sent to Maldives for maintenance, is in fact, operating as a regular flight there. Seaplane services here have been suspended since November 28, citing that a wet and dry dock which is required for major maintenance of the aircraft is unavailable in India, due to which it was sent to Maldives. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad



A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on October 26, 2020