Caravan defamation case: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval
In the letter of apology, Ramesh wrote that he should have conducted independent verification on the facts of the articles before making accusations.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jairam Ramesh Indian politician
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Sonia Gandhi writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks measures for welfare of SC/STsCongress chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, reminding him of the Common Minimum Program (CMP) of the government and..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi calls emergency meeting of Congress, to meet 23 dissenters who sought internal reformsThrough the meeting, Congress' top leadership has begun taking steps to redress grievances and other pending issues of the party.
DNA
Congress to soon elect new party president, 99.9% party workers want Rahul as party chief
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources