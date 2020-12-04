Rahul Gandhi greets people on Liberation Day of Goa, Daman and Diu

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. “Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. 99.9 per cent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Final call will be taken by him,” Surjewala said. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published
Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. He said that Electoral Congress leaders, workers and AICC members will choose who's best suited. "99.9% of people, including me, want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president," he said.
Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel 'Sujeet' commissioned in Goa on December 15. It’s the second of five offshore patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited. ICG said the vessel was made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Make in India'. Secretary of Defence Production, Raj Kumar commissioned the vessel. Kumar was briefed about state-of-the-art technology to meet maritime challenges in safeguarding national interests & to facilitate maritime trade & commerce. Several dignitaries from Armed Forces, Central and State Govt were present in the event. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06Published
Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated anniversary on Thursday. The couple celebrated three years of marriage with many unseen photos from their wedding. Bharti wrote a touching note for Haarsh and put out glimpses of a romantic photoshoot. Haarsh, who is a writer, also shared a recent picture of himself with Bharti. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had tied the knot in Goa in 2017. The two were recently arrested after drugs were seized from their house in suburban Mumbai. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each on November 23. NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of cannabis during a search of their residence and office. The celebrity couple was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Names of Bharti, Haarsh had cropped up during an interrogation of an alleged drug peddler.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published