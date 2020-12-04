Rahul Gandhi greets people on Liberation Day of Goa, Daman and Diu

Bharti Singh & husband celebrate anniversary, share unseen photos from wedding



Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated anniversary on Thursday. The couple celebrated three years of marriage with many unseen photos from their wedding. Bharti wrote a touching note for Haarsh and put out glimpses of a romantic photoshoot. Haarsh, who is a writer, also shared a recent picture of himself with Bharti. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had tied the knot in Goa in 2017. The two were recently arrested after drugs were seized from their house in suburban Mumbai. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each on November 23. NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of cannabis during a search of their residence and office. The celebrity couple was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Names of Bharti, Haarsh had cropped up during an interrogation of an alleged drug peddler.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970