Explainer: Jairam Ramesh`s apology exposes 70 years of Congress’ `Fake truth` Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today apologised to NSA Ajit Doval's family in the Caravan defamation suit. NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and Caravan magazine Editor-in-Chief Paresh Nath for damaging his reputation. The Caravan article titled `The D Companies` had allegedly claimed that Vivek Doval ran a hedge fund whose promoters were of dubious antecedents. 👓 View full article

