Explainer: Jairam Ramesh`s apology exposes 70 years of Congress’ `Fake truth`

Zee News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today apologised to NSA Ajit Doval's family in the Caravan defamation suit. NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and Caravan magazine Editor-in-Chief Paresh Nath for damaging his reputation. The Caravan article titled `The D Companies` had allegedly claimed that Vivek Doval ran a hedge fund whose promoters were of dubious antecedents.
