ED attaches 6 properties of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 11.86 crore

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In a major setback for former union minister and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached six of his properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in connection with a probe into the J&K Cricket association case, sources said.

An ED source told IANS, "We have attached six...
ED attaches 6 properties of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 11.86 crore

 He said the properties of the National Conference (NC) leader have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
