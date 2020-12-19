Global  
 

Explainer: Jairam Ramesh's apology exposes 70 years of Congress' 'Fake truth'

DNA Saturday, 19 December 2020
Ramesh admitted going overboard in making certain insinuations against the Dovals and the Caravan article may have been inappropriate for publication.
