Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ED attaches 6 properties of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 11.86 crore

DNA Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
He said the properties of the National Conference (NC) leader have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah Indian politician from Kashmir

‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda [Video]

‘Congress ends up opposing country while opposing PM Modi’: JP Nadda

BPJ president JP Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders in Hyderabad. He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq’s flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance.” Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda [Video]

Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Political party in India

Watch: Shooting in J&K on voting day, DDC candidate injured; Omar condemns [Video]

Watch: Shooting in J&K on voting day, DDC candidate injured; Omar condemns

In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published
Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao [Video]

Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice. Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
Congress joins J&K Gupkar group, ally Sena slams Mufti's 'anti-India ideology' [Video]

Congress joins J&K Gupkar group, ally Sena slams Mufti's 'anti-India ideology'

The Indian National Congress is in talks with the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' to jointly contest upcoming local-level elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar grouping is led by Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), and consists of some other smaller parties. J&K will soon vote in District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat elections. Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that it was an opportunity for people to democratically express anger against those who forcefully levy laws on J&K. Meanwhile, Congress' partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena slammed the PDP chief. Commenting on Mufti's appeal to India and Pakistan to resume dialogue, Sanjay Raut said that her anti-national ideology should be stamped out. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:15Published

Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

Court issues notice to Iqbal Mirchi's family under fugitive economic offenders law: ED

 A special PMLA court in Mumbai has issued notices to three family members of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi under the fugitive economic offenders law, the..
IndiaTimes