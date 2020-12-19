ED attaches 6 properties of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah worth Rs 11.86 crore

Gupkar Alliance is Anti-India: N Ramchander Rao



BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice. Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."

