Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When polls come, 'Didi' will be all alone: Amit Shah

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and said that by the time the election comes, the Chief Minister would be left all alone in her party.

"By the time elections come, you will be left all alone...Why are so many people leaving Trinamool...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HM Shah arrives in West Bengal [Video]

HM Shah arrives in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on Dec 19. He arrived in West Bengal for two-day visit. BJP supporters in large numbers gathered outside airport to welcome him. Home Minister's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Watch: Atishi, AAP MLAs detained near Delhi L-G’s residence, released later [Video]

Watch: Atishi, AAP MLAs detained near Delhi L-G’s residence, released later

The Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi near the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday. She was to hold a demonstration outside the residence of the Lt..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
AAP announces sit-in outside Amit Shah, Delhi L-G’s house over alleged MCD scam [Video]

AAP announces sit-in outside Amit Shah, Delhi L-G’s house over alleged MCD scam

Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) waived off around Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of South MCD, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday said the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published