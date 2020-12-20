Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Bhai Jagtap appointed new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
One of the hot contenders, senior legislator Bhai Jagtap has been appointed as new President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). Ex-MLC and MRCC vice-president Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president. Former minister Mohd. Arief Naseem Khan will be chairman of campaign committee for the BMC polls scheduled...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Congress to soon elect new party president, 99.9% party workers want Rahul as party chief

Congress to soon elect new party president, 99.9% party workers want Rahul as party chief 01:29

 Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. He said that Electoral Congress leaders, workers and AICC members will choose who's best suited. "99.9% of people, including me, want Rahul Gandhi to be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala [Video]

‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Biden To Name New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary [Video]

Biden To Name New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has named New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary. According to CNN, If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
‘Rahul Gandhi didn’t attend 12 of 14 meetings, now blames govt’: Javadekar [Video]

‘Rahul Gandhi didn’t attend 12 of 14 meetings, now blames govt’: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for walking out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, saying the Congress leader has "insulted" constitutional..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published