Mumbai: Bhai Jagtap appointed new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () One of the hot contenders, senior legislator Bhai Jagtap has been appointed as new President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC). Ex-MLC and MRCC vice-president Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president. Former minister Mohd. Arief Naseem Khan will be chairman of campaign committee for the BMC polls scheduled...
Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. He said that Electoral Congress leaders, workers and AICC members will choose who's best suited. "99.9% of people, including me, want Rahul Gandhi to be...
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted..
