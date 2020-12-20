PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Prime Minister's visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government.
