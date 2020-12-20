Global  
 

PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj, pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur

IndiaTimes Sunday, 20 December 2020
The Prime Minister's visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government.
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Guru Tegh Bahadur Guru Tegh Bahadur Ninth Guru of Sikhism


Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

While addressing a press conference at Ghazipur-UP border (Delhi-UP Border) on December 19, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) leader Sardar VM Singh said on December 20 (Sunday) at 11 am there'll be a meeting with administration on the protest site here over stopping the movement of tractors. He said, "Tomorrow at 11 am there'll be a meeting with administration here over stopping the movement of tractors. If our demands are not fulfilled then both side of road will be blocked." Farmers' mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws and blocks the borders of national capital from laws few days.

