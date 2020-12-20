Tribals in Maharahstra hail Uddhav Thackeray's decision to scrap present format of Khavti scheme
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
It was joy abundant among the lakhs of tribals in the state of Maharashtra after the Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackery* decided to stay the Khavti scheme in the present form. The Tribal Development of the state government had decided to go for the Khavti scheme following the 50-50 system in which the eligible tribals were to get...
