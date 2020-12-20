Global  
 

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

DNA Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
PM Modi paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.
