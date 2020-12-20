PM Modi makes surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Nanak Jayanti: PM greets nation, Punjab CM launches development projects



Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

