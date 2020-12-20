Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the University campus. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan.
