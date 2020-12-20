Global  
 

Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

IndiaTimes Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the University campus. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan.
News video: Amit Shah visits Swami Vivekananda's home, kicks of WB tour | Oneindia News

Amit Shah visits Swami Vivekananda's home, kicks of WB tour | Oneindia News 02:39

 PM Modi says reforms will help farmers, India is preferred destination for investment, even as protests continue at Delhi's borders; Congress President Sonia Gandhi meets rebels, party attempts reconciliation; Home Minister Amit Shah visits Vivekananda's ancestral house in West Bengal, kicks off...

Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Visva-Bharati University Public central university in Santiniketan, West Bengal, India


Rabindranath Tagore Bengali poet, philosopher and polymath

University Academic institution for further education

West Bengal State in Eastern India

