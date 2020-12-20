Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah



Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 visited the state. While addressing a gathering in Medinipur, Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with more than 200 seats in the state after the results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared. "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election," he added. Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Eleven MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Shah in Medinipur.

