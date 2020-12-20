Global  
 

Watch Jupiter-Saturn celestial conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium on December 21

IndiaTimes Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday between 6.30-7.30 p.m., an official said on Sunday. "As the sixth planet from the sun and second largest in the solar system, Saturn is a gas giant with an average radius of nine times that of earth," added the official.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 00:32

 On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star”. It is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in...

Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'

 Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration..
IndiaTimes

Worlds align this winter solstice: Jupiter and Saturn will look like a 'double planet' on Monday

 For skygazers on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together on Dec. 21 than they have been since the Middle Ages, almost 800 years ago.
USATODAY.com

Christmas star: Planets set to align in the night sky

 Jupiter and Saturn - the Solar System's largest planets - are set to cross paths in the night sky.
BBC News

