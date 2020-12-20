Watch Jupiter-Saturn celestial conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium on December 21
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday between 6.30-7.30 p.m., an official said on Sunday. "As the sixth planet from the sun and second largest in the solar system, Saturn is a gas giant with an average radius of nine times that of earth," added the official.
State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday between 6.30-7.30 p.m., an official said on Sunday. "As the sixth planet from the sun and second largest in the solar system, Saturn is a gas giant with an average radius of nine times that of earth," added the official.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Saturn Sixth planet from the Sun and second largest planet in the Solar System
Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration..
IndiaTimes
Worlds align this winter solstice: Jupiter and Saturn will look like a 'double planet' on MondayFor skygazers on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together on Dec. 21 than they have been since the Middle Ages, almost 800 years ago.
USATODAY.com
Christmas star: Planets set to align in the night skyJupiter and Saturn - the Solar System's largest planets - are set to cross paths in the night sky.
BBC News
Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources