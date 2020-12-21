CBSE board exam 2021: Education Minister to make big announcement on Class 10, 12 datesheet on Dec 22?

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the schedule for class 10 and 12 on Tuesday, i.e. on December 22. While the Education Ministry is yet to announce the final datesheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, it has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only.