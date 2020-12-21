Global  
 

CBSE board exam 2021: Education Minister to make big announcement on Class 10, 12 datesheet on Dec 22?

Zee News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the schedule for class 10 and 12 on Tuesday, i.e. on December 22. While the Education Ministry is yet to announce the final datesheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, it has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only. 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Classes for standard 10th, 12th to start from Jan 1, 2021: Karnataka Education Minister

Classes for standard 10th, 12th to start from Jan 1, 2021: Karnataka Education Minister 01:45

 Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar December 19 said Class 10 and 12 students can be allowed to go their schools and colleges from January 1, 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Classes for standard 10th and 12th to start from January 01, however, students will have to get written...

