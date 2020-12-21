CBSE board exam 2021: Education Minister to make big announcement on Class 10, 12 datesheet on Dec 22?
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the schedule for class 10 and 12 on Tuesday, i.e. on December 22. While the Education Ministry is yet to announce the final datesheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, it has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only.
Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar December 19 said Class 10 and 12 students can be allowed to go their schools and colleges from January 1, 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Classes for standard 10th and 12th to start from January 01, however, students will have to get written...
In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the State Board of Education passed a resolution directing local school boards to restrict crowds to 10 spectators or fewer at sporting events and other extracurricular..
