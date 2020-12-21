Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jupiter-Saturn conjunction on December 21: How and when to watch the celestial event

Zee News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
In what is being called the greatest celestial marvel in centuries, the Jupiter and Saturn planets will be at the closest possible distance on Monday, December 21.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 00:32

 On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star”. It is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction

An amateur photographer captured the near conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 17th. The photographer was able to even capture the moons of Jupiter when zooming in, they are very small and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event

On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published
Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event

Jupiter and Saturn will form a Christmas Star in The Great Conjunction, a rare double planet event.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch Jupiter-Saturn celestial conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium on December 21

 "We have set up telescopes in our premises to watch the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, " said the planetarium official.
Zee News

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event

 BOSTON (CBS) — In a year when “social distancing” has become the norm, how ironic that we will be celebrating something called the “Great Conjunction.”...
cbs4.com