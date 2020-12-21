Jupiter-Saturn conjunction on December 21: How and when to watch the celestial event

Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 00:32 On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star”. It is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in...