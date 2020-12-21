New coronavirus strain: Can India follow European countries to suspend flights from London?

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff Geri Horner recently delivered presents to frontline NHS workers in London to express her gratitude for their efforts.

The pandemic has hit the black cab industry but one driver has come up with an idea to help get customers.

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News



India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The Ministry of Civil.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 34 minutes ago

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK



Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a press conference on December 21 on the new strain of coronavirus in UK urged people to not create panic. He said, "The government is alert. There is no need to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 57 minutes ago