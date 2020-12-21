Shigella outbreak in Kerala brought under control, assures state health minister

The total nationwide deaths due to Covid declined from 6,447 (during Nov 22-Dec 5) to 4,951 (Dec 5-18). Maharashtra and Delhi, followed by West Bengal, Kerala..

The grim milestone was crossed almost eleven months after the first case was reported on January 30 in Thrissur district of Kerala.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the pandemic with 18,80,893 cases till date, followed by Kerala.

Stringent action to control COVID infection: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that to break the chain of corona infection in the state, it is necessary to take strict action.

Why This South Dakota Healthcare Exec Who Had COVID-19 Refuses Wear A Mask



South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem hasn't used the power of state government to compel mask-wearing. The state is in the midst of a surging COVID-19 outbreak as the US girds itself for a challenging